In a nutshell: Razer is releasing two premium PC cases, an ATX model for $200, and a Mini-ITX model for $180. The standout feature is the enormous tempered glass doors that flank both sides of the cases, and open from a swiveling mount at the rear. And an excess of Razer's special RGB, of course.

Although Razer's never officially released a case to market, it is perhaps a little disingenuous to call these Razer's first-ever cases. At CES 2019, they displayed the Tomahawk Elite, which had gull-wing tempered glass doors, though it was only a proof of concept. At this year's CES they displayed the Tomahawk Gaming Desktop, a pre-built, but they didn't release that either. Then there's the smattering of case collaborations they've done in the past, mostly with NZXT.

The Tomahawk series are Razer's first cases that are without-a-doubt coming to market: they're already available for pre-order, shipping on November 5. And if you ignore the cases' striking similarity to the Lian Li Lancool II, then they're definitely cases designed wholly by Razer. (When asked about this by Tom's Hardware, Razer said they’d "prefer to not share any details" about their partnerships.)

Irrespective of the origin of these cases, they appear quite nice, at least on paper. They're both made of SPCC Steel 0.8 mm thick, and both have those enormous detachable rear-swivel tempered glass side panels. They share a top I/O configuration of two USB 3.2 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, one microphone port, one microphone/headphone combo port, reset and power buttons. And they both have an RGB underglow effect powered by Razer Chroma, though it seems like the backlit Razer logo on the front only comes in green.

The Tomahawk A1 ATX (above) comes in at 30 pounds, or 13.5 kg, and is fairly large at 19.5" (50 cm) tall, 9.3" (24 cm) wide, and 18.7" (48 cm) long. It has seven expansion slots and can take three 3.5" HDDs at the bottom, plus two 2.5" SSDs at the back. The clearances are pretty standard: GPUs up to 384 mm in length, PSUs up to 210 mm, and radiators up the top can be up to 360 mm. And there are dust filters on all the intakes and exhausts.

The Tomahawk M1 Mini-ITX (above) is much the same, and quite standard if a little large for a Mini-ITX case. It's 12.7" (32 cm) tall, 8.1" (20 cm) wide, 14.5" (37 cm) long, and weighs 13 pounds or 5.8 kg. It's got three 2.5" drive bays, and can take SFX and SFX-L PSUs, and GPUs up to 320 mm in length. It's got room for a 240 mm radiator, but only of the AIO variety, judging from the images.

On the whole, the Tomahawks look like cool, but pricey cases. If you dig the look, and don’t mind that the front panel could be a little limiting on airflow, give Razer's first (real) cases a try.