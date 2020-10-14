Highly anticipated: Ubisoft has plenty of games coming down the pipeline, such as Immortals Fenyx Rising and Far Cry 6, but Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is arguably the most highly-anticipated of them all. For the first time ever, the action-RPG will let players take on the role of a Viking as they raid and pillage the lands of England.

Today, we got seven minutes of fresh gameplay for Valhalla, in addition to the first official system requirements for the game.

If you're particularly hyped about the game, that means you can finally start planning your next upgrade or simply determine whether or not your existing rig will be enough to get you by.

There are many suggested computer configurations to cover here, so bear with us. We'll start with 1080p recommendations and then touch on Ubisoft's sole 4K and 1440p suggestions. As a quick side-note, you'll need a DirectX 12-supported.

The first 1080p setup targets 30 FPS at Low settings:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460

8GB Video Card: AMD R9 380 or GeForce GTX 960 4GB

The second 1080p setup also shoots for 30 FPS, but at the High settings preset:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i7-4790

8GB Video Card: AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

The final 1080p recommendation hopes to help you achieve 60 FPS at High settings:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 or Intel i7-6700

8GB Video Card: AMD Vega 64 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

If you want to game at 1440p and 60 FPS, this is what Ubisoft recommends:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i7-8700K

16GB Video Card: AMD RX 5700 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Finally, here's Ubisoft's 4K, 30 FPS system suggestion:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i7-8700K

16GB Video Card: AMD RX 5700 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla arrives on November 10 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. It will also arrive on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. You can pre-order the game now on your platform of choice for $60.