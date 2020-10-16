Something to look forward to: The most recent Star Wars movies—the last two, anyway—were certainly divisive, to put it politely. But when it comes to the worst the franchise has to offer, beating even the prequel trilogy, is the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special that was shown on CBS. On November 17, a new Holiday Special will be shown on Disney+, but this one's a fully animated Lego adventure.

Even the biggest fan would struggle to sit through the Star Wars Holiday Special, an event so bad it’s never been officially released or shown on TV again in the 43 years since it aired—though you can always check it out on YouTube.

The upcoming Holiday Special takes place after the events of Episode IX as Rey continues her Jedi training. According to the synopsis, “she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast [a Wookie holiday] and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

Three major actors from the movies will be reprising their roles in the animation: the legend that is Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico). Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars might recognize the voice talents of Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker, who provides the voice for all of the clone troopers.

Being a Lego project, expect this one to have plenty of laughs—and not the kind caused by sheer embarrassment, as is the case with the original Holiday Special.