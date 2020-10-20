What just happened? With the launch of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 processors just over two weeks away, anticipation is heating up for the next-gen CPUs. That excitement will be intensified following leaked benchmark results showing the Ryzen 5 5600X outperforming Intel’s Core i5-10600K.

As reported by TechPowerUp, the SiSoftware Sandra submission comes from prolific leaker @TUM_APISAK.

Both chips feature a six-core/12-thread design, and while AMD’s offering has 32MB of L3 cache compared to the Intel chip’s 12MB, its 3.7 GHz base/4.6 GHz boost clocks can’t match the i5-10600K’s 4.1 GHz/4.8 GHz specs. Team blue’s processor also comes with a 125W TDP, whereas the Ryzen 5 5600X is rated at 65W.

On paper, one would expect Intel’s product to be the better performer, but it seems the Zen 3 architecture has something to say about that assumption.

The Ryzen 5 5600X scores 255.22 GOPS in the Processor Arithmetic test and 904.38 Mpix/s in the Processor Multi-Media test. The Core i5-10600K, meanwhile, managed averages of 224.07 GOPS and 662.33 Mpix/s, respectively. That makes the Ryzen CPU 13.9 percent and 36.5 percent faster, respectively, than its rival.

Image courtesy of Kitguru

The results also show the Ryzen 5 5600X performing 18.8 percent and 44.6 percent faster on average than its Ryzen 5 3600X predecessor. Kitguru has helpfully compiled a list of all the new Ryzen 5000 CPU scores and compared them to their Ryzen 3000-series equivalents.

AMD has long stood in the shadow of Intel’s chips when it comes to gaming performance, but team red promises things will be different with Zen 3. The company says its Ryzen 9 5900X beat Intel’s Core i9-10900K in all but one of the games it tested at 1080p/High Quality. With the Ryzen 5000 series launching on November 5, we’ll soon discover the accuracy of its claims.