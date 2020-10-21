Why it matters: Nvidia’s RTX 3080 and 3090 launches were marred by low stock levels and bots that snapped up multiple units for scalpers to sell on eBay. With AMD’s upcoming Big Navi release, team red is aiming to avoid similar issues by reportedly sending out instructions to retailers outlining measures on how to prevent scalping.

The RTX 3080 Founders Edition was out of stock within minutes of going on sale, the result of bots grabbing them in large numbers so they could be resold at ridiculous prices. Nvidia said it had introduced measures to prevent the same thing from happening with the RTX 3090, but it seemed many bots circumvented the protections.

With AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series set to be revealed next week (October 28), news that they could challenge Nvidia’s 3000 series means the cards will likely face the same high-demand. As noted by VideoCardz, YouTube leaker RedGamingTech got its hands on a document purportedly from AMD that lays out guidelines to prevent Radeon RX 6000 card and Ryzen 5000 CPU scalping.

AMD issues guidelines to retailers to prevent Radeon RX 6000 scalping https://t.co/5ZGk7ogaFB — VideoCardz.com (@VideoCardz) October 20, 2020

Some of AMD’s recommended measures include real-time bot detection mechanisms, captcha implementations, purchase limits, and time limits on how long customers can hold products in carts. It also suggests using a queue-based notification system so people can reserve their position in line as more stock becomes available—EVGA uses the same method for reserving Nvidia’s 30-series cards.

The letter adds that retailers should reach out to their AMD rep this week to review which measures work best for their businesses.

“Let’s work together to ensure, as much as possible, that AMD’s new CPUs and GPUs get into the hands of the gamers and enthusiasts who they are designed for at launch and throughout the holiday season,” the company writes.

There’s no guarantee the letter is genuine, of course, so a pinch of salt might be needed, but there’s little doubt AMD will want to avoid the problems Nvidia experienced with the RTX 3000 launch. We’ll find out if the measures work on October 28 (Radeon RX 6000) and November 5 (Ryzen 5000). Judging from a tweet by the company's chief gaming architect, Frank Azor, AMD is pretty confident things will go a lot smoother.

I look forward to taking your $10 :) — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) September 24, 2020