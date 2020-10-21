The big picture: Per recent data from Global Data Research, nearly 70 percent of those surveyed said they will continue to use curbside pickup once things get back to normal. And can you blame them? Why would you ever want to bump shoulders and wait in long checkout lines again when you can simply pull up and have someone bring your order right out to your vehicle?

Amazon on Wednesday announced that free, one-hour pickup from Whole Foods Market is now available at all US locations for Prime members.

To place an order, simply open the Amazon app on your mobile device or visit Amazon’s website, click the Whole Foods Market tab then select your store and start shopping. When finished, select a check-out window that works best for you and submit the order.

So long as your order is over $35, you’ll qualify for free one-hour pickup.

Once you arrive at the store, just check in using the Amazon app on your phone and staffers will bring your order out to your vehicle.

As Amazon correctly highlights, the ongoing pandemic has accelerated the rollout and adoption of online grocery services and alternative delivery methods. Amazon said more than 40 percent of Whole Foods Market pickup orders each month are from customers trying the service for the first time.

Masthead credit: Jonathan Weiss