Rumor mill: The RTX 3070 launches this Thursday (October 29), but eyes are already looking toward the mobile variants of Nvidia’s 3000 series. If a new leak is to be believed, the company has sent out specifications of its mobile lineup to partners.

First spotted by GiggleHD, the purported spec sheet comes from Twitter leaker Harukaze5719. We can’t vouch for its authenticity, but assuming it is true, there are at least four RTX 3000-series mobile graphics cards incoming.

I don't know about reliability of this image and original post's mention. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ijLN5Gnuau — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) October 25, 2020

The list shows Max-Q incarnations of the RTX 3070 and 3080 GPUs. Max-Q cards, for those who don't know, are cut-down, more power-efficient versions of their desktop counterparts designed to fit in the confines of a gaming laptop without generating too much heat.

With the RTX 3060, there are both Max-Q and Max-P versions. The latter refers to standard, non-Max-Q GPUs; it’s likely that Max-P 3070 and 3080 cards would be too power-hungry for laptops. It’s claimed that partners can choose the cards they’d like to use in their machines and that shipping has already begun for some “priority” orders.

It’s somewhat unusual to see all the cards on this spec sheet paired with 10th-gen Comet Lake mobile processors, rather than the upcoming 11th-gen Tiger Lake mobile CPUs that, based on Intel’s recent preview, will outperform AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800U.

In other Nvidia news, we recently heard reports that the company has decided to cancel the 20GB RTX 3080 and 16GB RTX 3070 desktop cards—though their existence was never officially confirmed.