In context: LG is launching its latest truly-wireless earbuds today, known as the LG HBS-FN7. It aims to offer customers an upgraded experience over the company's previous wireless buds, the HBS-FN6, with the addition of all-new Active Noise Cancellation technology.

For those who don't know, the FN6 did include noise cancellation, technically, but it was a passive implementation. As LG points out, the FN7's ANC neutralizes external sounds using an array microphones built into both buds.

There are three in each, and they can monitor soundwaves "coming from all directions." LG says this should lead to minimal noise seepage, allowing for clearer music playback and voice calls without irritating distractions from the world around you.

You can enable or disable this feature at will, of course, so if you're crossing a busy road, it may be wise to switch it off for your own safety. If you're just walking around a noisy shop or mall, though, feel free to crank the noise cancellation up.

Like its predecessor, the FN7 ships with a UVnano charging case. The case uses UV light to eliminate "99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria" that collects around the earbuds "inner mesh." Since most people probably don't bother to manually clean their buds, this feature seems pretty useful.

The UVnano case is mostly the same as the FN6's, but it has an LED on top, which can apparently monitor both charging level and "UVnano status," whatever that means.

The FN7 buds can run for 7 hours on a single charge with ANC off, but that figure drops to 5 hours with the feature switched on. Combined with the extra juice you can get from the FN7's charging case, you can get up to 21 hours of usage with ANC off or 15 hours with it on.

The LG HBS-FN7 earbuds launch today in South Korea, but they'll arrive in North America, Europe, and Asia sometime before the end of the year. We're not sure how much they will cost, but the FN6 buds come in at $150, and we don't expect that to change this time around.