Bottom line: It's good news for buyers on a budget as OnePlus has announced two new models in its affordable Nord series. Unlike the original Nord that saw a limited release in European and Asian markets, the new Nord N10 5G and N100 will eventually hit North America. At launch, however, both these models will be available to buy in Europe next month, starting at £329/€349 (~$410) for the N10 5G and £179/€199 (~$235) for the N100.

The original OnePlus Nord that arrived a few months ago was a return to form for the company, truly aligning with its vision of offering competitive, highly affordable Android phones unburdened by bloatware.

OnePlus has now added two cheaper models to its midrange Nord lineup with the Nord N10 5G and the N100. As its name suggests, the N10 5G comes with...well, 5G (Sub-6GHz in Europe, TBD for North America) and a 6.49" 90Hz IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 resolution. The display is a tiny bit bigger than the 6.44" in the original Nord, though the latter has a higher quality OLED panel.

The N10 5G also uses Snapdragon's budget-focused 690 SoC, but with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, day-to-day tasks should still be a breeze, especially with that 90Hz display. At the rear, there's a quad-camera array consisting of a 64MP main, 8MP 119˚ ultrawide, 5MP depth, and a 2MP macro lens, accompanied by a fingerprint sensor in the middle. The front, meanwhile, has a single 16MP shooter in the hole-punch cutout.

Additionally, OnePlus has equipped the N10 5G with a 4,300mAh battery, which is 115mAh more than the original Nord and supports 30W fast charging. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom, alongside stereo speakers and a USB-C 2.0 port.

The second Nord model is the even cheaper N100, which makes quite a few hardware compromises as expected. There's no 5G support here, and it uses Snapdragon's lower-end 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

The IPS LCD also features a lower 720 x 1600 resolution and presumably refreshes at 60Hz, though at 6.52", it's the biggest display of the three Nords. The other biggest piece of hardware is the N100's 5,000mAh battery, which should easily last a couple of days and recharge somewhat quicker with an 18W fast charger.

The rest of the phone, though, has pretty much the same or lesser specs than its more expensive Nord siblings. There's no ultrawide lens on the tri-camera array on the back, which houses a 13MP main, 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front features an 8MP selfie cam. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is present here as well, alongside stereo speakers, a 3.5mm jack, and USB-C 2.0 on the bottom.

Both the N10 5G and the N100 come with Android 10 out of the box and use Oxygen OS 10.5 on top. OnePlus will initially launch these phones in Europe and the UK, starting with the £179/€199 (~$235) N100 that'll arrive on November 10, followed later by the £329/€349 (~$410) N10 5G.