In brief: Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, as the name suggests, will be an endless runner style game, similar to what we saw with Temple Run. King said the runner will feature more than 100 hours of gameplay across a dozen lands. Players will do battle with some 50 bosses, one of which is an impostor Crash.

Developer King over the summer teased a new Crash Bandicoot game for mobile devices. Now thanks to a fresh announcement on Twitter, we’ve got a few more key details to share about the upcoming game.

Interested parties can “pre-order” the game over on the App Store. King didn’t give a specific launch date outside of spring 2021 although the App Store lists the expected launch date as March 25, 2021. It is labeled as free to play with in-app purchases.

Crash Bandicoot as you've always known him... but where you've never seen him before. Coming Spring 2021 to your mobile. 100 Hours+ gameplay, 50 Bosses & 12 Lands! 🥭 Pre-register now! https://t.co/HtWywHvs90 pic.twitter.com/rD0opp9dfV — Crash Bandicoot: On the Run (@CrashOnTheRun) October 27, 2020

The new Crash game is also available to pre-register from Google Play. This listing also confirms the microtransactions, noting specifically that the game is free to play but some optional in-game items will require payment. Hopefully those are just cosmetic items.

Crash fans looking to fill some time between now and next spring might want to check out the latest series installment, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which dropped for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One earlier this month. That game has been well received thus far, earning a score of 83 on PlayStation 4 and 85 on Xbox One over on Metacritic.