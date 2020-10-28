What just happened? Trackball mice certainly aren’t for everyone but if there is one thing that seems to unite users of this unique pointing tool, it’s that proponents swear by them. And if you fall into that category, Logitech has good news on this hump day as the company has introduced a new trackball mouse designed to maximize comfort and save space.

Under the hood is a Logitech Advanced Optical Tracking sensor that’s good for up to 2,000 DPI. The pointer connects to your PC, Mac or iPad via the included USB receiver or over Bluetooth LE. Battery life is rated at up to 24 months from a single AA when using the wireless receiver or up to 20 months over Bluetooth.

Logitech is offering the M575 in your choice of graphite or off-white color schemes. The former is said to be constructed of 50 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic while the latter utilizes 21 percent PCR plastic.

But really, the benefit of a trackball is, well… the ball. Without the need to move your arm to control the on-screen pointer, your hand and forearm can remain relaxed for hours on end. If you spend hours on end in front of a monitor, it may be worth trying to get used to a trackball.

The Logitech Ergo M575 wireless trackball is backed by a one-year warranty and is available to purchase from today priced at $49.99.