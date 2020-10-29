More of the same: It's more bad news for gamers as Ubisoft has announced that two highly anticipated projects are being pushed back. This comes on the heels of CD Projekt Red's delay of Cyberpunk 2077 and word that Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition is giving Night Dive Studios more issues than anticipated due to lost source code.

Ubisoft on Thursday revealed as part of its latest earnings report that two of its biggest upcoming games have been delayed.

Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine have been pushed back “to 2021-22” due to production challenges associated with working from home during the pandemic.

Ubisoft provided a first look at Far Cry 6 during its Ubisoft Forward digital event back in July. The game features Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito as "El Presidente" Antón Castillo, a dictator attempting to teach his son Diego how to follow in his footsteps.

Far Cry 6 will afford “the largest Far Cry playground to date,” which Ubisoft described as a tropical paradise frozen in time. The game was originally scheduled to ship on February 18, 2021.

This is at least the second delay for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Ubisoft around this same time a year ago announced it, along with a couple of other games, was being pushed back to fiscal year 2020-21. One has to wonder, given the current circumstances, if a name change is also being considered.