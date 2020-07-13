Something to look forward to: With no E3 this year, Ubisoft held a special online-only event yesterday to showcase its upcoming titles. Called Ubisoft Forward, the French studio gave us an official look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy's Elite Squad, and more, while teasing gamers with new Watch Dogs: Legion footage.

Watch Dogs: Legion

We've already seen quite a bit of Watch Dogs: Legion, the London-based third entry in the GTA-meets-hackers series. There was a cinematic trailer from Emmy award winner Alberto Mielgo, which showed how the capital turned into a dystopian nightmare.

Ubisoft also showed off a new gameplay trailer for Legion. In it, we once again see how anyone in the game can be recruited to DedSec's cause, each bringing unique skills to the table. From drone experts and construction workers, to football hooligans and professional hitmen, each individual helps you tackle objectives differently. Watch Dogs: Legion arrives on October 29th.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The first Assassin's Creed Valhalla gameplay reveal in May was sorely lacking when it came to any actual gameplay. A leak last week meant many finally saw the next AC in action. Now, Ubisoft has officially unveiled its viking saga, which will be free to buyers of certain AMD Ryzen CPUs. It's certainly looking good: dual-wield any weapons, including two shields!

Far Cry 6

The Hong Kong PlayStation Store already revealed details about the next Far Cry 6. While Ubisoft never showed any gameplay footage, we did see Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito as the dictator of a "tropical paradise frozen in time," trying to teach his son a harsh lesson. Far Cry 6 arrives on February 18, 2021.

Hyper Scape

Ever feel like there aren't enough free-to-play Battle Royale games out there? Probably not. Still, Ubisoft is throwing its hat into the crowded ring with Hyper Scape. It appears that verticality will play a major role in the game, which you can try out now in the PC open beta.

Tom Clancy's Elite Squad

First revealed at E3 2019, Ubisoft showed off a new trailer for the free-to-play mobile RPG, which bears a strong resemblance to EA's Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes but with operatives from the Tom Clancy universe. You can pre-register now to get Montagne's Tier 2 Weapon (an M1911 handgun) straight away.

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla is another FTP, this one a 2D fighting game that's been around for several years. Ubisoft revealed it will arrive on iOS and Android on August 6, where it'll feature cross-play with other platforms

Might and Magic Era of Chaos

Finally, there was a trailer for Might and Magic Era of Chaos to thank fans for the last 7 months and 30+ million hours played and 100+ million battles. Those who join now on mobile will get exclusive rewards.