Forward-looking: Not long after Sony confirmed development of the PS5 last year, rumors started circulating about what such a powerful console would mean for the company's next VR headset—presumably called the PSVR 2. Sadly, it's going to be quite a long time before we see the next-generation virtual reality product.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Sony CEO Jim Ryan said the company isn't giving up on VR. "I think we're more than a few minutes from the future of VR. PlayStation believes in VR. Sony believes in VR, and we definitely believe at some point in the future, VR will represent a meaningful component of interactive entertainment."

However, anyone hoping to use a PSVR 2 next year is in for a disappointment. Ryan suggests we won't see one until 2022 at the earliest. "Will it be this year? No. Will it be next year? No. But will it come at some stage? We believe that. And we're very pleased with all the experience that we've gained with PlayStation VR, and we look forward to seeing where that takes us in the future."

Until its successor arrives, you can still experience VR on the PS5 using the PSVR alongside a special camera adapter that Sony is shipping free to current owners of its headset. You can request one from this website.

Last year, an alleged leak claimed the PSVR 2 would be wireless, feature a 2560 x 1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 220-degree field of view, and work for five hours before needing a recharge. That leak might not have been real, but some of the specs, including the wireless element and eye-tracking abilities, could make it into the next-gen headset—whenever it arrives.