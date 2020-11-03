In brief: Godfall, one of the PlayStation 5’s launch titles, is also coming to the PC on November 12. With that date just over one week away, Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing have released the minimum and recommended specs, the latter of which are pretty demanding.

Described as a looter-slasher RPG set in a bright fantasy universe filled with heroic knights and arcane magic, Godfall resembles a cross between Dark Souls and Destiny. It’s also graphically impressive, featuring ray-tracing effects.

Godfall minimum specs:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-6600

RAM: 12GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Godfall recommended specs:

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

While the minimum specs aren’t too bad, the 12GB of RAM is bad news for the people still rocking 8GB. According to the most recent Steam Hardware survey, over 40 percent of users are still on 8GB or less. RAM requirements jump to 16GB in the recommended specs, while the GPU goes from a GTX 1060/Radeon RX 580 to a GTX 1080 Ti/Radeon XT.

Players also need an internet connection to play, and while we still don’t know if Godfall will be another modern game that consumes a massive amount of storage space, expect this to be the case.

There’s no mention of what kind of performance to expect from each set of specs, but Counterpoint community manager ThanatosNoa wrote on Reddit that 'recommended' targets high graphical settings running at 1080p/60fps, which doesn’t seem that impressive for a GTX 1080 Ti/Core i7-8700/16GB combo.

Comparing the specs to other upcoming and recent games, Godfall is a lot more demanding than Cyberpunk 2077, which recommends a GTX 1060/Core i7-4790/12GB, while COD: Black Ops Cold War's ‘Competitive’ category (high fps on a high-refresh monitor) requires a GTX 1080/Core i7-8700K/16GB. The very demanding Watch Dog Legion asks for a GTX 1060/Core i7-4790/8 GB for 1080p at high settings.