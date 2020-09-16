In a nutshell: Ubisoft's highly anticipated Watch Dogs: Legion comes out on October 29, with the publisher now revealing PC specs for the game to let players know what hardware they'll need to play on 1080p low, 1080p high, 1440p high and 4K ultra settings.

Only time can tell whether Ubisoft's idea of letting gamers play with millions of procedurally generated characters in neon-clad, near-future London will stick around or not. After all, even a dozen or so unique characters recruited in your team may quickly reach the limits of variation and interaction that the game has to offer.

Nonetheless, it's an interesting, challenging twist to the generic, open-world formula which Ubisoft itself has been especially known for over the years. Those looking forward to this experience on PC can now check out the game's system requirements to make sure their rigs are prepared for when the title launches in little over a month.

1080p / Low Settings

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X VRAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Storage Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1080p / High Settings

CPU : Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 VRAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB RAM : 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

1440p / High Settings

CPU : Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700 VRAM : 8GB

: 8GB RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

4K / Ultra Settings

CPU : Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K

: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII VRAM : 11 GB

: 11 GB RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack)

: 45 GB (+ 20 GB HD Textures Pack) Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

While the requirements are certainly on the beefier side, even for playing at 1080p low settings, the game's size is noticeably less than most modern AAA titles at just 45GB, or 65GB with the optional HD Textures Pack. Ubisoft has also shared two additional tiers for gaming with ray tracing enabled.

Ray Tracing On - 1080p / High Settings

CPU : Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45 GB

: 45 GB Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

Ray Tracing On - 4K / Ultra Settings

CPU : Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X GPU : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti VRAM : 11 GB

: 11 GB RAM : 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)

: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup) Storage Space : 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack)

: 45GB (+20 GB HD Textures Pack) Operating System: Windows 10 (x64)

An RTX 2080Ti, which Ubisoft can currently recommend for the best experience at 4K Ultra with RTX ON, was noted to have struggled previously in a pre-build version of the game where it was unable to maintain 60fps@1080p. With the final version likely receiving plenty of performance optimizations ahead of release, players can expect the game to run much better, even more so on Nvidia's RTX 3000 series GPUs that'll bundle it for free, alongside a free year of GeForce Now in the limited-time offer.

Watch Dogs: Legion will have support for DX11 and DX12, Nvidia DLSS and will run on multi-monitor and widescreen setups with uncapped frame rates. It'll also have a dedicated benchmarking tool with RTX support so you can brag about your PC (or be embarrassed) in front of your friends.

The game will release on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on October 29, while next-gen console versions will arrive on their respective launch dates, with Ubisoft offering free upgrades for the latter to current-gen owners.