In brief: Motorola's latest addition to its G family of budget phones is the mid-spec G9 Power that sports the biggest battery the company has ever put in a handset. It's reportedly launching in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East over the next few weeks with a €200 (~$236) price tag, though availability in North America is yet to be confirmed.

Featuring a gigantic 6.78-inch HD+ (720 x 1640) IPS LCD, the Moto G9 Power also packs enough juice to run that display for days. Other specs, however, are pretty modest and up to par for a 2020 mid-tier Android phone.

There's a Snapdragon 662 SoC (no 5G) paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage that can add a further 512GB via microSD. In terms of cameras, a 64MP main lens is joined on the rear by a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors, alongside an LED flash. Below that triple camera setup is the Motorola logo with an embedded fingerprint sensor.

The front, meanwhile, has a 16MP selfie shooter in the punch-hole cutout. As is the norm with affordable phones these days, a 3.5mm audio jack can be found here too, and there's 20W fast charging support over the USB-C 2.0 port on the bottom.

Alongside its large dimensions, the phone's chunky 6,000mAh battery also contributes to its rather hefty 221g weight. In terms of software, Motorola has included improvements for its camera app and a better multitasking experience with its "swipe-to-split" feature that's offered on top of Android 10.