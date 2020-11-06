In a nutshell: Amazon Air's cargo logistic operations kicked off in Europe this month after the opening of its new 20,000 square meters facility in Leipzig/Halle Airport, Germany. The company has leased two Boeings to handle deliveries throughout Europe, growing its global fleet of 70+ aircraft, and expects this expansion to create long-term economic benefits and job opportunities for the region.

Amazon customers in Europe can expect their packages to arrive quicker, thanks to the retail giant's first regional air hub in the continent that recently opened in Germany. Amazon Air, as it says in the name, handles the company's air cargo operations and has chosen ASL Airlines to operate two Boeing 737-800 aircraft on its behalf.

The new air hub is now hosting two flights daily from the Leipzig/Halle Airport and is expected to bring in over 200 jobs to residents in the Leipzig area. Amazon also notes the importance of this expansion during the ongoing pandemic as the 20,000 square meter cargo facility will bolster its fulfillment network in Europe, allowing it to offer greater product variety and flexible delivery options to Prime members.

Amazon has been steadily growing its aircraft fleet over the years as competitors further decreased the company's reliance on third-party logistics providers. It was also pushed by exceptionally high e-commerce activity this year due to Covid-19 where it added a dozen cargo planes to its global Air network in June, alone.

In addition to Germany, Amazon also has plans for further expansion back in its home country. By next year, the company's Prime Air hubs in America are expected to begin operations in two new locations: California's San Bernardino International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.