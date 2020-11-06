Editor's take: Aside from the sheer convenience of having a dedicated space to work in, one of the things I love most about my home office is adorning it with things I’m passionate about. Whether it’s artwork, autographed memorabilia, inspirational prints, the celebrity “wall of fame” or the small shelf displaying some of my favorite model cars, it’s all stuff that puts a smile on my face.

If you’re looking to do the same and happen to have a special place in your heart for Ghost of Tsushima or just love Japanese culture in general, Cook and Becker’s latest collection is worth checking out.

The art aficionados have partnered with Sucker Punch Productions on six pieces of stunning artwork inspired by the game. Pricing varies by print and starts at $100. According to the product listings, only 125 examples of each are being created (plus 10 artist proofs). Each is hand-numbered and comes with a signed certificate of authenticity.

I’m particularly fond of the White Flowers print.

Given the limited production run, I’d recommend placing your order ASAP if you are truly interested. With the holidays fast approaching, these probably won’t last long. I only wish I'd found the Myst box set before it sold out.