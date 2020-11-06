In context: When advertisers in the Apple ecosystem learned they would have to provide users with tracking and data collection information, they were not happy about it. The stink they raised was enough to have Apple put off the policy until next year. Now it says the guidelines will take effect next month.

On Friday, Apple announced it would start enforcing its new privacy "nutrition labels" and transparency policies next month, three weeks ahead of its initial delay until the first of the year. The labels will provide information on how apps collect and use data from your phone.

Apple unveiled the new transparency feature when it detailed iOS 14 back in June. Craig Federighi likened the new panels to "food nutrition labels" but for privacy. The new App Store policies require developers to include specific information about their data collection practices.

The feature and rules immediately became controversial with advertisers who believe it will hinder their ability to provide targeted ads. Facebook even melodramatically warned partners that it would create an advertising catastrophe and that it might not be worth placing ads on iOS 14 at all.

The backlash ultimately led to Apple delaying implementation until 2021. However, it seems Cupertino has bumped up the enforcement to the first part of next month. Starting December 8, users will see the privacy labels on the app's description page within the App Store.

The guidelines operate on the honor system for now, with app makers self-reporting their collection and tracking methods. Developers will be required to keep these labels up-to-date. Apple did not mention how it would ensure studios were providing accurate information. Presumably, it will have checks in place to monitor whether developers are providing valid information or trying to game the system.