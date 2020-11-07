What just happened? BioWare as part of its N7 Day celebration on Saturday announced a remastered version of the Mass Effect trilogy that is slated to launch in the spring of 2021 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The team has also been thinking about where it plans to take the franchise next.

In a blog post about the project, BioWare said it has spent many months updating the textures, models, effects, shaders and technical features of the three enormous games. The goal was never to remake or reimagine the original games, but rather, to modernize the experience so fans and new players could experience the original work in the best way possible.

Your choices. Your squad. Your Shepard. Relive the legend in a remastered edition of the highly acclaimed trilogy. Mass Effect Legendary Edition arrives Spring 2021.https://t.co/jLUj8FUGaI pic.twitter.com/vxTKyq4LQ1 — BioWare (@bioware) November 7, 2020

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will consist of single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 plus things like promo weapons, armor kits and packs. Everything will be optimized for 4K Ultra HD resolution, we’re told.

BioWare said “forward compatibility and targeted enhancements” are also being worked on for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, with more information to be shared in the New Year.

BioWare additionally teased that it is working on the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe. The project is still in the early stages, the company said, adding that they can’t say anything more just yet but look forward to “sharing our vision for where we’ll be going next.”