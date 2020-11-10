In brief: Would you pay an extra monthly fee to show your support for Fortnite, while getting some extra goodies as a result? If so, Epic wants to hear from you. The company is sending out polls to its users to gauge their reaction to the concept of a monthly subscription for Fortnite.

Before we go any further, let's clarify: by subscription model, we're not saying Epic is planning to charge you just to play Fortnite. The game is as wildly popular as it is because it's free, and that's not something Epic is going to mess with anytime soon.

Rather, the subscription model we're referring to is essentially a monthly supporter pack. For between $14 and $20 a month (the polled price point varies from user to user, likely due to an A/B testing strategy from Epic), you could get access to the current Fortnite season Battle Pass, early access to an "outfit pack" which will eventually be sold in the game's shop, and 1,000 V-Bucks per month.

I'm not a Fortnite player myself, so it's hard to say whether or not that content would be a good value for up to $20 per month. Based on my experiences with subscription models in other games, particularly MMOs, I'm leaning toward "probably not" -- $10 or $12 is a much more approachable price point.

Still, Fortnite's playerbase is nothing if not passionate, so Epic might very well be able to get away with a higher subscription fee. Of course, we should also mention that, for the time being, this subscription model is only being polled -- it hasn't rolled out yet.

Epic could decide to scrap it at the last moment, or alter it significantly. Only time will tell, but for now, players might as well ready themselves to see this type of additional monetization roll out.