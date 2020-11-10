In context: Although it may not get the credit it deserves, Sling Media was a true pioneer in changing how and where we watch television. Its influence still lingers through Sling TV, the over-the-top streaming service operated by Dish Network.

How and where we watch television has changed dramatically since the turn of the century. Back then, cable and satellite delivery was the norm and most people still abided by traditional scheduled programming. DVRs would gradually change that, allowing users to decide when they watched a show. Later, technology like the Slingbox introduced the concept of placeshifting, or choosing where to watch television.

These advancements helped usher in the era of streaming, where content is available to watch live or on-demand across a range of devices at any time and any place (so long as you have an Internet connection). For many, streaming has rendered devices like the Slingbox obsolete, and now, it is official.

Sling Media in a recent FAQ update said that effective November 9, 2020, its Slingbox products will be discontinued. Existing users will still be able to use their Slingbox hardware for another 24 months, but after that, Slingbox servers will be taken offline and all devices and services will become inoperable.

What’s more, Sling Media no longer plans to continue to develop new functionality for its SlingPlayer apps. Some versions may receive maintenance updates while grossly outdated or legacy versions will likely disappear from app stores entirely, without notice.

