In a nutshell: Microsoft started rolling out the latest Windows 10 feature update—Windows 10 version 20H2—at the end of last month, but an SSD compatibility problem means not everyone is able to install it.

In a support notice, Microsoft writes that some users could encounter an error message during the installation of Windows 10 version 20H2 that reads: "Your PC has hardware that isn't ready for this version of Windows 10. Windows Update will automatically offer you this version of Windows 10 once the issue has been resolved."

The problem occurs with Windows 10 devices using at least one Thunderbolt NVMe SSD and any currently available version of the stornvme.sys driver file. Microsoft writes that affected Windows 10 devices won't be offered version 20H2 until it has addressed the problem, thereby safeguarding the update experience.

"On affected devices, when plugging in a Thunderbolt NVMe SSD you might receive a stop error with a blue screen and 'DRIVER_VERIFIER_DMA_VIOLATION (e6) An illegal DMA operation was attempted by a driver being verified'," Microsoft explains.

The Redmond firm says it is working on a solution to the problem and expects it to be resolved by late November, so Windows 10 users with Thunderbolt NVMe SSDs desperate to update their OS don't have too long to wait. It also recommends not using the Update now button or the Media Creation Tool to update manually.

Windows 10 version 20H2 doesn't bring a massive number of changes, though it does introduce a refreshed Start Menu, Settings, Alt+Tab interface, and more. You can check out everything new right here.