In brief: The holidays are generally a great time to spruce up an older computer and 2020 is proving no different (well, if you can find hardware in stock, that is). In the event your mouse is on its last leg, you’re looking for a quality spare or just want to try out something new, Amazon and Best Buy are set to deliver.

For a limited time, you can nab the Razer Viper wired optical mouse from either outlet for just $39.99 (the normal list price is $79.99). The pointer features eight programmable buttons, a 16K DPI optical sensor, an ambidextrous design and Chroma RGB lighting. Of the three in this roundup, it is the highest caliber.

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse can also be yours for only $39.99 from either retailer. This untethered rodent also utilizes a 16K DPI optical sensor with a tracking speed of up to 450 IPS and up to 40G of acceleration.

When connecting via Bluetooth, users can expect up to 450 hours between charges. Over the HyperSpeed wireless connection, the figure drops to 285 hours. Its durable mechanical switches are rated for up to 50 million clicks and comes backed by a two year warranty although in my personal experience, most mice last far longer in the real world.

Come to think of it, I don’t think I’ve ever had a pointer die on me. My current Logitech G700 has more than 10 years of dedicated service under its belt and is still running strong.

Those not after a super serious gaming-grade mouse might want to check out the Logitech G203 LightSync. It has an 8,000 DPI sensor, custom RGB lighting and a classic six-button layout. At just $15, it squarely falls into the impulse category and could make an excellent stocking stuffer, travel mouse or backup for your main rig.