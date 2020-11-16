In brief: Games Done Quick (GDQ) is currently hosting its latest speedrunning-for-charity event. Dubbed Fleet Fatales, the all-woman, online-only event (we are still in the Covid era, after all) airs live each day from now through November 21.

Unlike core GDQ events that run around the clock, this event takes place daily from 4 pm to midnight Eastern. This schedule gives organizers some much needed time to sleep, eat and tend to whatever else might be going on behind the scenes. Unfortunately, it also means there are fewer games to play through and less opportunity to raise money.

Speaking of, the event will raise money for Malala Fund, a charity that aims to ensure that all girls have the opportunity to attend school. It was founded by Malala and Ziauddin Yousafzai in 2013.

Fleet Fatales kicked off yesterday but there are still six days of action to go, so you haven’t missed much. The event schedule is now online with plenty of interesting runs on the docket. I’m a sucker for Super Metroid speedruns so that’s high on my list for this coming Saturday, as is the randomizer co-op run of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

I also wouldn’t mind checking out the glitchless run of Sonic the Hedgehog scheduled for Wednesday and the Resident Evil 2 Remake run set to take place later this evening.

Masthead credit: Redpixel.pl