For those looking to get a head start on Black Friday bargains, HP has already begun marking down items in the HP Store. The sale is now live with steep discounts on select gear and outrageously priced "doorbuster" deals if you're lucky to catch one of those. Many of the items are limited in quantity, so if you hurry, you might still be able to snag them.

We've browsed through HP's offerings and summarized several of the best bargains, including gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors. Here's what you'll find...

HP has priced its EliteBook 840 G7 so low that it's a deal almost too hard to turndown. This ultra-portable notebook is normally priced at $1,651 for the base configuration. During the Pre-Black Friday Sale, you can snag one at a whopping 60-percent discount. That's over $900 in savings! This ultra-slim laptop only weighs about three pounds, so it is perfect if you typically lug around your notebook between meetings.

The base configuration comes equipped with a 1.6Ghz Intel Core i5-10210U (up to 4.2GHz with Turbo Boost) with Intel UHD Graphics configurable up to an i7-10610U vPro. The $660 price tag only gets you 4GB DDR4 2666, but for only $70 more, you can double that (configurable up to 64GB). The storage capacity is also a bit light with a 128GB M2 SSD, but you can double that as well for $45. Storage options go up to 1TB if you want to spend your savings.

The 14-inch FHD LED display has an 85-percent screen-to-body ratio, so it's not quite bezel-free, but is not bad for a 12.74 x 8.45 x 0.7 inch chassis. The EliteBook also features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two Thunderbolt USB-C ports, two USB-A 3.1 ports, one HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack for all the connectivity you would need.

Starting at $660, the EliteBook 840 G7 is a steal.

During Labor Day, HP had its 13-inch Envy priced at $949, which we thought was a great deal. Now the 15-inch Envy X360 is marked down even lower. If you're looking for a decently powered laptop for a great price, you can't go wrong with the HP Envy 15t. The base model starts at $719 and packs an Intel Core i5-1135G7 and 8GB RAM. It comes with a 256GB Intel SSD (w/ 16GB Optane memory) but can be bumped all the way to a 1TB PCIe NVMe M2 SSD.

The fold-over multi-touch FHD WLED display is great for web surfing or any other application you may use. Folding it over 180 degrees converts it to a tablet, perfect for touch operation or using the HP rechargeable Tilt Pen (included in the price) to make sketches.

If FHD is not good enough for you, upgrade to a 4K UHD AMOLED for $290 more. Of course, the Envy also comes with Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The Envy's keyboard and trackpad are excellent.

The HP Envy X360 15t starts at just $719.

If you have been eyeing an HP ZBook, but the $1755 price tag was too steep for your budget, now is the time to buy. HP has the Book Power G7 marked down to a very low $789.75—a 55-percent discount.

ZBooks are designed for 3D-modeling professionals who would like a workstation in a portable form factor. The base model is equipped with a four-core Intel Core i5-10300H processor (2.5GHz, up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost, 8MB cache). If you need a little more oomph for that extra intensive workflow, you can upgrade to an i5-10400H vPro CPU. It comes with 8GB DDR4 3200 (configurable up to 64GB), but you can double that for $140.

The basic unit starts out with a 256GB SSD with several options going up to 2TB, including 256GB and 512GB self-encrypted OPAL TLC SSDs.

Connectivity is what you would expect from a workstation. The ZBook Power G7 has one Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C/DisplayPort), three USB-A, one HDMI, a headphone/microphone combo jack, Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth.

Are you after a gaming laptop? HP has most of its Omen models reduced by $100. Entry-level units start at just $899. If you want a little more horsepower at a little better discount, save $150 on the Omen 15-dh1099nr. This notebook is surprisingly thin and light for a gaming laptop, weighing just over five pounds and measuring 0.79 inches when closed.

The Omen 15-dh1099nr is powered by a 2.6GHz (5GHz with Turbo Boost) Intel Core i7-10750H, GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB dedicated GDDR6) graphics, and 8GB RAM. It has a 15-inch FHD WLED (300 nits) display running at 144 Hz for crystal clear smooth running graphics.

For online gaming, this Oman has Ethernet and WiFi. The wireless connectivity is handled by Intel's WiFi 6/Bluetooth Combo supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds. External I/O ports include Thunderbolt 3/DisplayPort 1.4, three USB-A (5Gbps signaling rate), headphone/microphone combo, Mini DisplayPort, and HDMI 2.0a.

The Omen 15-dh1099nr is going for $1,199 during HP's Pre-Black Friday Sale, and all other Omen models are $100 off.

HP's ProDesk 400 is a small form factor PC great for everyday use. Measuring just 6.97 x 6.89 x 1.34 inches, this small form factor PC is so discrete that it's almost unnoticeable on your desk. It can even be mounted to the back of your HP monitor if you prefer.

Don't let its small size fool you, though. The ProDesk 400 is fully customizable for light or heavy workloads. While the sale model comes with a 3GHz Intel Celeron G4930T processor, you can upgrade the CPU up to an Intel Core i9-9900T if you have the money. The base price includes only 4GB of RAM (configurable up to 64GB), but upgrading to 8GB (2x4GB) will only cost you $41.

The ProDesk 400 comes with a wide variety of storage solutions, including HDD and SSD options. The sale model comes with a 500GB 7200 RPM 2.5-inch hard drive but ranges up to 2TB. If you prefer a speedier SSD, swapping to a capacity-equivalent 512GB M.2 SSD only raises your price to about $584. Solid-state drive options range from 128GB to 1TB.

The HP ProDesk 400 G5 is more than half off during the sale, starting at just $407.04.

How about a desktop display to go with your new ProDesk. HP has all of its monitors marked down, like the 27x Curved Display. This unit usually sells for $300, but it is marked down to $220. If you purchase it with a PC, HP will knock off another 15 percent bring your cost to just $187. This is a better deal than they were offering during Labor Day, even without the PC discount.

This 27-inch full HD LCD monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync technology for smooth gameplay. Its 2 million pixel, 16:9 curved screen makes games more immersive than playing on a flat panel. It has an audio output, HDMI and DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity with HDCP support. It's an all-around solid choice that will not break your budget, even at its regular price.

If you want to trade the curved for a flat screen with a little more resolution, the HP 27MQ monitor is only $30 more. The QHD display (2560x1440 @ 60Hz) is normally $330, but is on sale for $270. The additional 15-percent discount with the purchase of any PC brings it down to $220. Either way, it's a good deal if you need a new monitor.

Masthead image by N.Z. Photography

This is a sponsored post brought to you in collaboration with the HP Store.