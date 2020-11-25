The big picture: Photos captured on the infrared spectrum can reveal details that cannot be seen with the naked eye, making them ideal for use in the aforementioned fields. Cameras set up for IR photography can also capture stunning landscape shots. With a bit of tweaking, you can get some rather unique false color infrared shots

Fujifilm on Wednesday announced a new version of its GFX100 large format mirrorless camera designed specifically for capturing infrared images.

The aptly named Fujifilm GFX100 IR has been designed as a tool for forensic, scientific and cultural preservation applications. In fact, Fujifilm is going so far as to limit the sale of the new camera to clients that sign a user agreement outlining the terms of use of the camera.

With the camera, users will be able to capture images on the infrared spectrum at 100MP, or up to 400MP when using the GFX100’s new Pixel Shift Multi-Shot functionality. In this mode, the camera captures 16 frames with a single shutter press, precisely adjusting the position of the camera’s image sensor between each shot, and stitches them together using software for a single 400MP photo.

In the late 90s, Sony released a version of its Handycam camcorder with infrared capabilities. With a simple modification, however, it was discovered that the camera could be used in “night mode” during the day to “see” through different types of fabric. Perhaps this is why Fujifilm is limiting sales to working professionals only?

The Fujifilm GFX100 IR will be available in North America, Asia, Oceania and Europe and is scheduled to go on sale December 1. No word yet on pricing.

