What just happened? Black Friday is in full swing with countless retailers offering varying degrees of discounts. GOG.com is no different as the digital distribution platform is offering more than 2,600 deals, some of which are up to 90 percent off their normal price, from now through December 1.

Highlights include 75 percent off Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition (now $9.99), half off Control Ultimate Edition and The Outer Worlds (yours for only $19.99 and $29.99, respectively) and 60 percent off GreedFall (currently $19.99).

GOG.com is also offering limited-time flash deals with even deeper discounts in some cases. As of this writing (and for the next 23 hours), you can grab Hitman: Blood Money for 85 percent off (bringing the cost down to just $1.49), Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice at an 80 percent discount (down to just $5.99) and 60 percent off Tropico 5: Complete Collection (yours for just $13.99).

A few other games in the flash deals section are listed with 48-hour timers including Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition and Hollow Knight. Presumably, these, and the 24-hour deals, will be replaced with new deals once they expire, so if you see something you want, be sure to pick it up while it is still on sale.