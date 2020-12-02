Bottom line: Apple is now shipping its MagSafe Duo Charger, the wireless charging pad that serves as the substitute for the canceled AirPower charging station. It sells for $129, but note that it doesn't include a power adapter so if you don't already have one, that'll be an extra expense.

The Cupertino-based tech titan unveiled the MagSafe Duo Charger during its iPhone 12 media event back in October. The charger is capable of charging both a compatible iPhone and Apple Watch at the same time. It also works with other Qi-certified devices like the Wireless Charging Case for AirPods.

Some consider the MagSafe Duo Charger to be the spiritual successor of the aforementioned AirPower mat. Apple first teased the AirPower mat during its iPhone 8 media event in September 2017 but by the following spring, rumors claimed the company had run into multiple technical hurdles during development. In March 2019, Apple publicly confirmed that the charging mat wouldn’t be able to meet their standards. As a result, the project was canceled.

The MagSafe Duo Charger retails for $129. Notably, you only get the charging pad itself and a USB-C to Lightning Cable so you’ll need to supply your own power adapter. Apple recommends a 20W adapter for charging at up to 11W or a 27W or higher adapter capable of up to 14W.

For reference, Apple’s 20W adapter sells for $19 while the 30W model commands $49.