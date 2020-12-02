In brief: Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are finally winding down, and hardware makers are starting to shift their attention back to the announcement of new products. Today, Samsung revealed that its incredibly fast 980 Pro NVMe M.2 SSD is getting a major storage upgrade. Starting now, UK customers can pre-order 2TB variants -- twice the maximum capacity of current 980 Pros -- of the drive, which is set to ship in January.

Of course, the 2TB version of the device will not come cheap; especially with the previously-mentioned Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals out of the picture. If you want to snag one now, you're going to be paying the full price of £455.99, which converts to around $600. However, we should note that pure currency conversions are not always a reliable way to gauge regional pricing.

Since the 1TB 980 Pro, with all the same specs) only costs about $230, we expect the 2TB model to be roughly double that price, so perhaps it will come in at around the $470-$500 mark.

Regardless, Samsung notes that the 980 Pro is its first-ever consumer PCIe 4.0 drive, designed for "graphics-intensive games" and "heavy-duty applications." It is backward compatible with the PCIe 3.0 NVMe interface, and lower-capacity models feature read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 2,700 MB/s.

We specify "lower-capacity models" because Samsung's 2TB 980 Pro listing only lists read/write speeds of "TBA MB/sec Seq.," which is obviously not very precise. However, performance will almost certainly not drop below what cheaper variants can offer, so rest assured that you'll still be getting a speedy storage experience if you grab one of these.

If you want to pre-order a 2TB 980 Pro now, you can do so through Scan. When the drive begins shipping, the site promises 1-5 day delivery speeds, and 48-hour replacements if something goes wrong.