Freebie: While many gamers -- us included -- continue to wait for CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 (arriving December 10 or 9, depending on your location) release date, the company's DRM-free storefront GOG is looking to give us all something to play in the meantime. Starting today, all GOG Galaxy users can snag a free copy of The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut.

Though this RPG is quite dated by today's standards, it is still well worth playing if you've never tried it before. It's an excellent way to deepen your understanding of Geralt's personality, and it introduces players to several key characters they'll meet later in the series, such as Lambert and Eskel, Vesemir, Triss, Shani, and Thaler.

The combat system can be a bit tedious, as can Geralt's slow walking speed, but there are mods that address both of these issues in different ways. Since I was mostly focused on the story (and had already finished the game years back), I just downloaded speed and god mode mods to make things a bit smoother in my most recent playthrough.

If that's not your cup of tea, though, there's no harm in playing legit and seeing just how far CD Projekt Red has come since the early days of The Witcher.

If you want to take advantage of this offer, you just need a GOG account and the GOG Galaxy launcher. Once you have Galaxy installed on your system, log in, ensure it's up to date, and then check the "Recent" tab in the left-hand navigation pane -- it should be at the top.

There, you'll see a Witcher giveaway banner. By accepting the offer, you're agreeing to receive "news, updates, and GOG offers," so there is a small trade-off, but if those offers become too overbearing, you can always turn them off later.

This promotion doesn't have an end date, so you have plenty of time to snag your copy before Cyberpunk's release, and the launch of this year's Game Awards event.

Update: A previous version of this article mistakenly claimed that this promotion only lasted 48 hours. A GOG representative has confirmed that it's permanent, so we've updated this piece to reflect that information.