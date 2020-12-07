In brief: This year has been an awful one for most of the world’s population. Even the holiday season is more subdued than usual, with events that usually draw big crowds canceled over Covid-19 fears. But Walmart is hoping to cheer people up with a spectacular light show using almost 1,000 Intel drones.

The retail giant describes the Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show as an experience that creates “three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters, like snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and holiday presents, choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites.”

The show will be visiting six communities across the country in December—there have already been events in Kansas and Dallas. Families can watch from the safety of their car or in a designated viewing area next to their vehicle. There’s a limit of five people per vehicle, and masks must be worn when outside. All the free tickets have been taken, but you can check out the proceedings in the video above.

We’ve seen Intel’s light drones before, including at the 2018 Super Bowl and during the company's keynote at CES during the same year. The latest versions of the device weigh just 0.75 pounds and now have brighter lights, faster speeds, heightened resolution, and longer performance times.

Digital Trends notes that putting on these events will be costing Walmart a fair chunk of cash. Intel charges $99,000 for a show with 200 drones, while upping that to 500 drones brings the price to $299,000.