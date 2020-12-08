Highly anticipated: Cyberpunk 2077 is finally at hand, with a launch scheduled for December 9 at 5PM CT (or your local equivalent; it's a global release). It's been a tumultuous journey -- one filled with delays and long crunch hours for Cyberpunk's passionate developers -- but as it nears its end, CD Projekt Red has released the game's latest, and presumably final launch trailer.

Unlike Cyberpunk 2077's previous trailers, which are all rather over-the-top and action-packed (understandable in the marketing world), this launch trailer is slower and more contemplative. It shows a more human, emotional side of Cyberpunk, revealing some of the interactions main character V will have with the title's various core NPCs.

Things do pick up at the end, as the player and his partner Jackie appear to be sliding down the roof of a giant corporate building, but that's about as intense as things get. If you haven't seen the trailer yet and are trying to play Cyberpunk 2077 completely blind, it might be best to steer clear, but otherwise, enjoy.

It's well-edited, and will undoubtedly accomplish its task of boosting last-minute pre-orders and generating additional hype.

Hopefully, all of the goodwill CD Projekt Red has built up over the past several years won't come crashing down tomorrow. From what many reviewers have said, Cyberpunk 2077 is in quite a buggy state right now -- it's so broken in many places that we're not sure how a single day one patch could possibly fix all of the game's problems.

Regardless, there's no need for speculation now. When Cyberpunk 2077 launches in just under 30 hours, we'll all be able to judge its quality for ourselves. Naturally, we'll be benchmarking the game and otherwise putting it through its paces after launch, so stay tuned for Tim and Steve's performance breakdown.

If you want to pre-order it and download the game ahead of time (it doesn't unlock till launch), you can do so via your platform of choice: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S and X, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.