WTF?! Imagine if there really is a galactic federation of aliens that have secretly made deals with earth governments. According to a former Israeli space security chief, this unlikely-sounding scenario is fact and not fiction.

Haim Eshed, who was head of Israel's Defense Ministry's space directorate for almost 30 years, told the country's Yediot Aharonot newspaper (via Yahoo News) that "the Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet."

Luckily, it seems this alien federation is friendly, in that its members have made agreements with the US government to share research as it seeks to understand "the fabric of the universe." So there's no need to worry about being invaded—yet.

Eshed added that part of the agreement includes an "underground base in the depths of Mars" where American and alien representatives can perhaps enjoy a drink together. "There is an agreement between the US government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here," he said, sounding vaguely ominous.

Additionally, it seems Donald Trump was made aware of the aliens' existence and was "on the verge of revealing" all but was convinced not to, thereby "avoiding mass hysteria." It also sounds like a sure way to get banned from Twitter.

"They [the aliens] have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are,"

Eshed said that he has chosen now to make this revelation as attitudes toward the idea of aliens have changed. "If I had come up with what I'm saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized," he told Yediot. "Today, they're already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I've received my degrees and awards. I am respected in universities abroad."

In his recent book, The Universe Beyond the Horizon, which Eshed is absolutely not trying to promote by revealing these truths, he writes that one of the things we can thank the aliens for is preventing nuclear apocalypses. Thanks, guys. We could have used some help with Covid, though.