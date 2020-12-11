In brief: Disney has confirmed it is increasing the price of Disney Plus by $1 per month in the US starting March 2021. To help soften news of the new $7.99 subscription, the company announced a slew of Star Wars-related series coming to its streaming service.

Disney announced the price hike during its investor call. From March 26, 2021, subscribers in the US will pay $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The entertainment giant is also increasing its Disney Bundle price, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, by $1 to $13.99 per month.

While nobody likes a price increase, other than the company introducing it, there’s plenty of new content coming to Disney Plus that could convince customers to stick around. In March, the highly-anticipated Loki series arrives, the same month as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19), and Star Wars fans will be salivating at the upcoming lineup.

March sees filming on Obi-Wan Kenobi begin. Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role from the prequels, and we’ve just heard that Hayden Christensen will again portray Darth Vader. The series takes place around ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Another series set in the Star Wars universe is Ahsoka. It features Jedi Ahsoka Tano, who was first seen in animated shows Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Rosario Dawson plays her in The Mandalorian and the upcoming new show.

Another series set in The Mandalorian timeline, Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, was also announced, along with a series featuring Lando Calrissian.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZojpCkhPS7 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Away from its streaming product, Disney revealed that a Rogue Squadron movie directed by Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins is coming to cinemas in 2023.

Disney Plus’ price change comes soon after Netflix added $1 per month to its standard tier, while its premium option went up by $2.