Bottom line: Apple's latest iOS/iPadOS update brings a fair bit to the table, with ProRAW and Fitness+ support being the notable highlights of this release. The new image format is only available on the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, while the subscription-based workout service has now gone live for a much wider audience across the company's iPhone, iPad, Watch, and TV platforms. The update also brings Apple's 'Privacy Nutrition Labels' meant to provide more transparency around developers' data collection and privacy practices for their apps on the App Store.

With iOS 14.3, Apple has finally added ProRAW image capture and editing support in its native camera and photos app that should tempt iPhone 12 Pro/12 Pro Max users to take full advantage of their devices' powerful camera systems. This new format is supposed to provide iPhone photography fans the best of both worlds by combining Apple's image processing features like Smart HDR and Deep Fusion during photo capture with the post-editing freedom of a basic RAW image file.

Although this camera feature won't be available on older iPhones, users running a 6s (up to an iPhone X) will now be able to take 'mirror selfies' that Apple introduced with 2018's iPhone XS. Another widely available feature in this update is Apple's long-awaited $9.99/mo Fitness+ workout subscription service that's now live for users in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States.

iOS 14.3 adds support for Apple's recently announced $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones that are set to launch today. Native apps, including Health, Shortcuts, TV, and Weather, have received quality of life improvements, while Safari now allows users to set Ecosia as their default search engine.

Users on this version should also see Apple's 'Privacy Nutrition Labels' added for apps listed on the App Store. The privacy feature recently drew criticism from Whatsapp and other third-parties, which Apple responded to by saying that all of its own apps will also get these labels, albeit on the web and not the App Store. Concerned users will need to take a few extra steps to find labels for Apple's apps, though the company did note that the feature will evolve over time.

In terms of bug fixes, this update addresses 11 issues, with one of them being the annoying notifications glitch for incoming messages. The remaining ten are listed below:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message

Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app

App folders may fail to open

Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work

Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings

Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly

MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power

Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup

The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver