What just happened? The holidays aren’t quite here just yet but that didn’t stop Good Morning America from delivering the goods early to Star Wars fans. The morning news program on Tuesday aired never-before-seen footage from The Empire Strikes Back, the second film in the Star Wars franchise (but the fifth chronologically).

Originally released in 1980, the film was met with mixed reviews at the time but has aged well. These days, many consider it to be the best film in the Star Wars universe and one of the greatest movies ever made.

EXCLUSIVE: I’m excited to share rare & never-seen footage, outtakes & bloopers from #StarWars “The Empire Strikes Back”! Amazing moments with Harrison & Carrie, plus @HamillHimself's "Tauntaun Dance". A gift to you from my favorite Lucasfilm elves. #ESB40 https://t.co/3Rfe1qyr2i — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 15, 2020

The nearly seven-minute-long clip is filled with the sort of behind-the-scenes gold that rarely makes it beyond the cast and crew. That’s even truer in the wake of Carrie Fisher’s death a few years back.

