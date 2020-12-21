In brief: The Epic Games Store’s ongoing holiday promotion continues today with a brand new offering that you can claim free of charge. For the next 22 hours or so, you can pick up a copy of Alien: Isolation courtesy of Epic. And be sure to check back each and every day through December 31 for more giveaways.

Alien: Isolation launched from developer Creative Assembly and publisher Sega back in late 2014 on most major platforms and was met by generally favorable reviews from critics (the PC version has a Metacritic score of 81). The game also scooped up several accolades during awards season including Game of the Year 2014 from PC Gamer.

The Epic Games Store said earlier this month that it would be offering up a new freebie each day through the remainder of 2020 and they’re not crummy offerings, either. Last Thursday, for example, Cities: Skylines was available, followed by Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, The Long Dark and Defense Grid: The Awakening, in that order.

Again, each new game is only available to claim during a 24-hour window so you’ll want to check back regularly to see what’s available. What’s more, Epic doesn’t reveal what is coming up next, but does have a countdown for when the next game will be unlocked.

In reference to the company’s free game initiative from earlier this year, Epic founder Tim Sweeney said devs that participated noticed sales on other platforms grew when they went free on Epic due to increased awareness. It also brought millions of new users to the Epic ecosystem, “and that's been a wonderful thing for the company.”