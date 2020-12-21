In a nutshell: If you are looking for a humorous way to usher out what was a cluster-you-know-what of a year, Netflix's "Death to 2020" premieres this Sunday. The show takes a satirical look at the past year. The fake documentary is an irreverent middle finger to everything that made this year the pits.

The makers of Black Mirror, the television show turned "Netflix Original," have produced a mockumentary titled "Death to 2020." The film's creators, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, poke fun at the year that most of us would prefer to put behind us and forget. Death to 2020 debuts on December 27 as a funny end to a terrible year.

The comedy event you'll never forget from the year you *really* don't want to remember. Death to 2020 – from the makers of Black Mirror – coming soon. pic.twitter.com/g4LsepA45d — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 7, 2020

As Leslie Jones so eloquently sums it up, "I'd say it was a train wreck and a sh** show, but that would be unfair to trains and sh**." I don't think anyone would argue with that.

The trailer reveals a star-studded cast featuring Samual L Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Tracy Ullman, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, and others playing "experts, politicos, monarchs, and average citizens." Narrated by Laurence Fishburne, the show spins events from 2020 in a highly satirical fashion to make us laugh at things that made us want to cry.