Something to look forward to: All signs point to Nvidia preparing to launch the mobile RTX 30-series GPUs early next year, which could bring a significant performance bump to upcoming gaming laptops. A GeForce event is confirmed to take place at CES on January 12, where Nvidia could reveal new desktop GPU variants as well as its mobile counterparts to kick off 2021.

The RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and the RTX 3090 graphics cards will probably remain hard to find in weeks to come due to a combination of scalpers, a tight supply and high demand, but at least we know how well they perform (they're pretty fast), as well as how they compare against AMD's Radeon 6000 series GPUs.

Not much has been made official about the mobile counterparts of the RTX 30-series, but Nvidia is confirmed to host a GeForce event on January 12 where it could reveal the elusive RTX 3060 and RTX 3080 Ti for the desktop. The company is equally likely to use the opportunity to announce the mobile RTX 30-series GPUs.

Thanks European laptop manufacturer SKIKK based in the Netherlands, we know that that a release is looming and that we can expect them to bring just as much of an improvement over the previous generation as the desktop parts.

According to listings that were quickly removed from the manufacturer's website, mobile Ampere will arrive in 15-inch and 17-inch laptops first. Based on what we know so far, the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 will come in either Max-P or Max-Q configurations, while the RTX 3060 will only come in a standard configuration.

Notably, the RTX 3060 will only come with 6 GB of GDDR6 with a 192-bit memory bus, while the RTX 3080 will come with either 8 or 16 GB on a 256-bit memory bus. The RTX 3070 will be the middle ground with 8 GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus.

Notebookcheck writes that the RTX 3080 mobile GPU will be based on the same GA104 GPU core as the desktop RTX 3070 GPU, albeit with 6,144 CUDA cores clocked at up to 1.7 GHz depending on the model.

The mobile RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 will supposedly feature 5120 and 3072 CUDA cores, respectively. The expected TGP is 115-150 watts for the Max-P variants and 80-90 watts for the Max-Q variants.