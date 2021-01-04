In brief: The multi-year agreement will see Hulu+ Live TV get 14 new channels including MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Comedy Central and VH1, among others. The deal also means that Hulu’s live TV service will continue to carry networks such as The CW and CBS Sports Network.

ViacomCBS on Monday announced a new distribution deal that will bring more content from its portfolio to Hulu’s live TV subscription streaming service.

Subscribers will additionally retain the ability to add Showtime as a premium channel, we’re told. Financial terms of the agreement were not shared.

Hulu’s live TV offering launched in beta in mid-2017 with a limited selection of channels and a $40 price tag. Today, it includes access to more than 65 channels and a cloud-based DVR capable of storing 50 hours of recorded content.

At $64.99 per month, it’s not really any more affordable than a traditional cable subscription service but you do get some flexibility in terms of how content is delivered and the devices you can watch it on. Plus, there aren't any pesky contracts to contend with so you are free to cancel whenever you want.

Hulu majority owner Disney revealed in its fourth quarter earnings report back in November that Hulu+ Live TV had 4.1 million subscribers as of October 3, 2020. According to Deadline, that’s enough to make Hulu+ Live TV the leader in Internet-delivered live TV.