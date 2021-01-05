In brief: Polish video game developer Bloober Team on Tuesday published a 14-minute snippet of gameplay footage from the upcoming psychological horror game The Medium. The extended look provides a better idea of what to expect from the game's unique dual-reality world. With any luck, it'll be better received than Bloober Team's last effort.

In planning since 2012, Bloober Team’s latest casts players in the role of Marianne, a medium with the ability to exist in the real world and the spirit realm, often times simultaneously. You’ll use these abilities while exploring an abandoned (and haunted) resort hotel to “discover a mystery only a medium can solve.”

If you’re into interactive drama-style games like Indigo Prophecy and Heavy Rain, The Medium could be right up your alley.

Bloober Team’s last game, Blair Witch, landed on major consoles in 2019 before making its way to the Switch and the Oculus Quest VR platform in 2020.

Back in October, Bloober Team branded The Medium with a December 10 launch date but was delayed at the last minute due to the ongoing pandemic. The game is now scheduled to arrive on January 28, 2021, on Xbox Series X / S and Microsoft Windows and can be pre-ordered on your preferred platform for $44.99.

