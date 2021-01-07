Bottom line: Ahead of CES 2021, LG has announced a refresh of its gram series of ultralight laptops, all of which will now feature Intel's 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors and 16:10 aspect ratio screens. These hardware improvements will likely boost the gram's battery life and portability credentials while still keeping heft to a minimum. Expect pricing and availability to be revealed next week at LG's CES virtual showroom.

LG's gram series has famously stood out for its ultra-thin and lightweight design that doesn't sacrifice durability, connectivity, or battery life. The company is continuing that philosophy in 2021 by updating these laptops with Tiger Lake processors and taller displays.

Although the limited CPU choice might irk some prospective buyers, the new 16:10 aspect ratio screens with thin bezels will now grace all model sizes instead of just the 17-inch variant. The new lineup contains three clamshell models (17", 16" and 14") that feature non-touch displays with 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and two convertibles (16" and 14") with touchscreen displays protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

All models in the new Gram range feature Wi-Fi 6 and dual NVMe m.2 SSD slots for performance, while durability is ensured with US Military Standard 810 G compliance. LG notes that the keyboard and touchpad have also been enlarged for a better typing experience, while performance benefits from the integrated Iris Xe graphics, faster LPDDR4x memory (8GB or 16GB), and Thunderbolt 4 support thanks to Tiger Lake chips.

LG also claims up to 19.5 hours of battery life on the Gram 17, Gram 16, and 16 2-in-1, which it has equipped with 80Wh batteries, while the 14" gram and its convertable variant should do slightly less with their 72Wh pack.

In terms of weight, the heaviest model is the 16" convertible at 1.4kg (3.26 lbs), followed by the 17-inch clamshell variant. The latter with its largest footprint in the range and 80Wh battery is still the world's lightest laptop - for this size category - coming in at just 1.3kg (2.98lbs). LG has not revealed the price or availability of this new lineup, though that info might be revealed when it gives visitors a virtual tour of its showroom at CES next week.