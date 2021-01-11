Something to look forward to: It’s that time again when the tech world turns its attention to the industry’s biggest showcase: CES. This year’s event is very different from those that have come before, for obvious reasons, but we can still expect a slew of exciting new products and announcements. Today (January 11) sees several major keynotes, starting with LG.

LG’s keynote starts at 5am PST / 8am EST / 1pm GMT. You can watch the whole event via the livestream above.

As CES 2021 is online-only, LG is offering the public a chance to check out its new offerings by browsing a virtual showroom, which will be available until January 14.

LG has plenty of exciting new displays this year, including what looks like the best reason never to get out of bed again: a 55-inch transparent OLED ‘Smart Bed’. It’s not actually a bed, but a transparent OLED screen that hides inside its wheeled stand when not in use. LG envisions the display sitting at the foot of a bed, though it can be easily transported around the home.

The display offers 40 percent transparency, has a full HD resolution, and 400 nits brightness, while featuring “Sound Solution technology” embedded into the frame. It can also be used as an alarm clock and to analyze sleep patterns. It's only a concept right now, sadly.

Elsewhere, a 77-inch OLED TV uses a new high-efficiency organic material and has an additional emission layer for 20 percent more luminance. These panels will be part of a new OLED TV brand called OLED evo in LG's 2021 “G1” series, according to reports.

There’s also LG’s bendable gaming TV that switches from a flat to curved screen at the press of a button—read more about it here—along with an 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED that produces audio from the screen itself.

For those who love working out at home using, for example, Zoom classes, check out the Rail and Pivot OLED that sits on a rail system so it can slide from a hidden location and be positioned at different angles, including portrait mode.

LG also has more transparent displays in its lineup, including some designed for restaurants, along with gaming monitors, laptops, and much more.