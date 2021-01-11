Bottom line: Zotac has announced the Magnus One, a gaming-focused mini-PC that should perform admirably when it comes to performance and saving valuable desk space. It's configurability, however, is a bit lacking as the mini-PC only offers a single CPU/GPU combo in its loaded and barebones versions, leaving room for memory and storage options for those going the DIY route. Zotac has not officially revealed the Magnus One's pricing or availability, though pre-orders for the loaded model are now live with an online retailer.

Part of its E series of mini-PCs aimed at hardware enthusiasts, Zotac's new Magnus One is noticeably larger than the Zbox Magnus Mini because this model utilizes beefier desktop hardware instead of laptop components that mostly came inside the smaller PC.

Powering this rig is Intel's 10th-gen 8C/16T Core i7-10700 and Zotac's Gaming RTX 3070, the only combination available across the PC's loaded and barebones versions. Zotac's kitted out offering adds 16GB of RAM, 512GB of m.2 PCIe storage + 1TB HDD, and Windows 10 Home to the mix, while the barebones model aimed at DIY enthusiasts ships without an OS, empty RAM slots that support up to 64GB and storage slots for Intel's Optane memory, an m.2 PCIe SSD and a 2.5-inch drive.

Both variants of the Magnus One also come with a 500W 80+ Platinum-rated PSU and generous I/O connectivity. This includes a 3-in-1 (SD/SDHC/SDXC) card reader on the front alongside 2 x USB 3.0 ports (1 x Type-A, 1x Type-C) and a combo audio jack. The rear houses 4 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, dual LAN (Gigabit Ethernet, 2.5Gbps Ethernet), 1 x HDMI 1.4, and dual antenna connectors for Wi-Fi 6.

Considering the powerful internals inside, Zotac has put a lot of vents on the Magnum One's 8.3L case. And although there's no glass side window for that occasional glance at the tightly-packed GPU, the circular LED ring around the power button is a nice touch in what is otherwise a pretty restrained design.

No official price or availability date for the Magnus One has been announced. However, B&H currently appears to have the loaded version (SKU: ECM73070C-U-W2B) on pre-order for $1,899.