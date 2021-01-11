In a nutshell: Intel is one of the many tech giants delivering keynotes at the virtual CES this year. Chipzilla’s presentation, called “Do More with the Power of Computing,” begins at 1 PM PST / 4 PM ET.

You can watch the event on the Intel Newsroom. The company hasn’t added a dedicated page just yet—we’ll update this article when it does.

As for what’s going to be announced, most people are hoping to hear something about the 11th-generation Rocket Lake-S desktop CPUs. The chips are rumored land in March, so expect Intel to leak a few details today before hosting a dedicated event closer to the launch date.

We’re also expecting Intel to announce its 500-series chipset motherboards. These will finally help the company fight back against AMD by offering PCIe 4.0 support. They feature an LGA1200 socket, so both the 10th-gen Comet Lake-S and Rocket Lake-S chips work with the boards. In preparation for its arrival, Intel last week discontinued the 300-series chipset motherboards, including the H310, H370, Z370, and Z390.

Elsewhere, Intel is also rumored to be unveiling its latest Intel Core vPro processors for commercial laptops, along with some new mobile processors aimed at consumers, and we could learn more about its Xe graphics cards. Don’t be surprised to hear about advances in AI and 5G, too, while its autonomous driving division, Mobileye, has dedicated keynotes of its own. This is a 30-minute presentation, so don’t expect too many big reveals.