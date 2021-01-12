Recap: Nintendo officially observed the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. back in September with the introduction of a new Game & Watch handheld, a new bundle of classic games called Super Mario 3D All-Stars and an online battle royale game based on the original Super Mario Bros.

The Japanese gaming giant also promised that an enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World was in the pipeline and on Tuesday, we got our best look yet at Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.

Accompanying the fresh gameplay footage is a new limited edition Switch console. The Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition features a distinct red-and-blue color scheme “in honor of Mario’s iconic outfit.”

The Switch and dock are done up in red, as are the Joy-Cons, while the controller grip and wrist strap accessories are blue, creating a powerful contrast that you’re probably either going to love or hate. It’s the first time the base Switch will be available in a color besides black (the Switch Lite is offered in a variety of colors, however).

The bundle also includes a color-matched carrying case and a screen protector. It’ll retail for $299.99 when it drops on February 12, 2021. Given its limited edition status and the inventory issues Nintendo has grappled with over the past year, you might want to make plans to acquire one ahead of time rather than trying to wing it on launch day.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is also set to arrive on February 12.