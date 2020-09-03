Editor's take: Nintendo on Thursday kicked off its long-rumored 35th anniversary celebration of Super Mario Bros. with a slew of new franchise announcements. There's a little something here for everyone although unfortunately, those hoping for a Nintendo 64 Mini are still out of luck.

For starters, there’s now a new way to play the original Super Mario Bros. on the go thanks to the Game & Watch, a recreation of the handheld electronic game by the same name that was first released by Nintendo in 1980. This new version features a modern control pad and comes pre-loaded with Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels and a special Mario-themed version of Ball. Like the original, it also doubles as a clock.

Look for it to launch on November 13 priced at $49.99.

Nintendo is also launching optimized versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy on the Switch. Nintendo said the games, which will be bundled together in a single package called Super Mario 3D All-Stars, will feature higher resolutions than the originals and play more smoothly on the Switch.

Curiously enough, Nintendo notes that a limited production run of Super Mario 3D All-Stars will launch on September 18 “and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.” Why go through the trouble of refreshing these games, only to offer them for a short period of time?

Nintendo is also launching a new competitive online battle game, Super Mario Bros. 35, in which players will compete to see who can outlast the competition. It goes live on October 1 as a digital-only game for Nintendo Switch Online members and will remain available through March 31, 2021.

Super Mario All-Stars, the 1993 SNES compilation that included Nintendo’s four Mario games from the NES, is also joining the Nintendo Switch Online platform later today. And in February, Nintendo is planning to release an enhanced version of Super Mario 3D World for the Switch.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg as Nintendo is also hosting several special events to mark the 35th anniversary. For the sake of brevity, you can simply head over to Nintendo’s announcement page to get up to speed on everything that’s in the pipeline.