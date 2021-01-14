Bottom line: MSI's foray into the business laptop segment happened in September last year with the launch of its new 'Summit' series of ultrabooks. The company has now added its first-ever 13-inch touchscreen convertible to that lineup, packing productivity-focused features like stylus support on a taller display and a fast-charge capable 70WHr battery rated for 18 hours of use between charges.

Although MSI has been churning out thin and light laptops for quite some time with its gaming-focused Stealth series, it needed a different feature-set and design for competing in the productivity and business market. The company's new Summit E13 Flip 13-inch convertible aims to achieve precisely that, with a sleek, restrained design featuring MSI's new logo, sans the dragon and RGB.

This ultrabook should also compete nicely against rivals like Dell's class-leading XPS 13 2-in-1, Lenovo's updated ThinkPads, or the Razer Book 13, which starts cheaper, has a 4K display option but is limited in terms of RAM and storage configurations, and also doesn't have an included stylus.

Coming in at 2.97lbs (1.35 kgs) and 14.9mm thick, MSI's 13.4-inch ultrabook only has a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution 60Hz display, but it's got 100% sRGB coverage and the increasingly trending 16:10 aspect ratio that should benefit from the 360-degree hinge and the included stylus. MSI's MPP 2.0 pen features tilt support, 4,096 levels of pressure, and can stick magnetically to the laptop's left side.

All four configurations of the Summit E13 are powered by Intel's 4C/8T Core i7-1185G7 and Iris Xe graphics. This combo is paired with 16GB RAM/512GB SSD in the $1,599 base version and 32GB RAM/1TB SSD on the $1,899 top-end model, both of which come with either Windows 10 Home or Pro.

In terms of connectivity, the laptop packs Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 on board, while ports include 2 x Thunderbolt 4.0, 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, a MicroSD slot, and an audio combo jack. There's also a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter.

MSI has not revealed availability or pre-order dates for the Summit E13 convertible, though it is expected to arrive in various markets in the upcoming weeks.